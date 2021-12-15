Special Pricing this week!

Valid 1/27/2022 - 2/5/2022

· 1/28 + 1/29 – RISE Amherst & Affinity MA o 15% off all products storewide! § Stacks with all discounts (including FH, 65+, Vet, etc.) except New Patient Discount · 1/30 – RISE Amherst only o 15% off all products storewide! § Stacks with all discounts (including FH, 65+, Vet, etc.) except New Patient Discount · 1/31-2/1 – RISE Amherst & Affinity MA o 15% off all products storewide! § Stacks with all discounts (including FH, 65+, Vet, etc.) except New Patient Discount · 2/2 + 2/3 – RISE Amherst & Affinity MA o Spend $100 get a select Incredible for $1 § Does not stack except High Risers o 25% off all vaporizers and disposables § Does not stack except High Risers o 2 for $60 Affinity Mini-buds Mix and Match § Does not stack except High Risers · 2/4 + 2/5 – RISE Amherst & Affinity MA · 2/6 -RISE Amherst only o 2 for $100 Rythm Live Sugar § Does not stack except High Risers o Every $100 after discounts spent get a select drink for $1 § AFY Bos & Rise Amherst – LEVIA § AFY WS – CANTRIP o 25% off Nature’s Heritage & Rythm flower § Does not stack except High Risers

Restrictions Apply