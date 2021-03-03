Rise is my go-to store usually due to the location. I’ve been reconsidering. The issue is that their products WILDLY differ in quality and I can’t seem to catch a break. I’m totally wasting my money by buying these things and they end up being sticky, burnt-tasting, leaking, getting stuck, etc, etc. Their return/exchange policy sucks as if they don’t really know how to handle it when a customer calls to complain (yeah I tried). The selection with carts is also never consistent. Other than that, the people working are seriously LITH Rise’s best asset.