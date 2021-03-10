Your one stop shop for everything! Conveniently located right on Maynard Main Street, this shop has it all. There is an extremely friendly and knowledgeable staff willing to help answer any questions for you and help guide your cannabis experience! Check it out for yourself! Endless selection and super unique atmosphere!
This place is amazing! I felt like I was entering a spa, the atmosphere is really calm and soothing. Staff at the door and register are always very welcoming, kind and eager to help. A big thank you to Peter who was very knowledgeable and helpful during my most recent visit!