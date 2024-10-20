RISE Dispensaries Las Vegas on Nellis

RISE LAS VEGAS ON NELLIS DISPENSARY DETAILS RISE cannabis dispensary Las Vegas on Nellis is open now & offering cannabis for in store pickup. We offer a range of high and low-potency THC and CBD products perfect for beginners and cannabis connoisseurs. Find dispensary deals and discounts on your favorite products like flower, vapes, and edibles from our award-winning brands like RYTHM, beboe, and incredibles. Located in Las Vegas on Nellis, RISE is a 10-minute drive from Nellis Airforce Base. RISE is also a 20-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport. Our RISE Nellis cannabis dispensary is located near Nellis Crossing Shopping Center and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. So don’t be afraid to stop by RISE before or after a visit to the nearby Smith’s Express or Taco Bell. Shop our RISE Nellis menu now!