RISE Marijuana Dispensary Warwick is open now & offering recreational marijuana for curbside pickup & in-store shopping. Find special reduced prices on your favorite cannabis products. Located in Warwick, RISE is less than a ten-minute drive from the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and 12 minutes from downtown Providence, with plenty of free parking.. We are also a quick drive from Washington Park, Cranston, Hillsgrove, and Auburn, and Pilgrim. Directions From Providence, RI: take I-95 South to Jefferson Blvd, exit 15. Turn Left onto Jefferson Blvd. RISE Dispensary is on the left. Visit RISE Dispensary in Warwick to shop our online dispensary menu & order Marijuana online.