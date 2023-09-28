Not a darn thing! Been coming here since it opened. I am treated like family. Every employee is so down to earth and friendly. And I had an issue one time regarding a product I purchased that didn't work properly. The wonderful female manager. Went out of her way to resolve. Honestly blew my mind! I enjoy walking into a place that knows my name. I enjoy visiting and service is quick an easy. Mind you I am from Colorado and visit my family there monthly. And if you know Pueblo West Co is the "Napa valley of weed" and I visit my son in San Diego often. I am not a newbie at dealing with dispensaries. But by far this is my go to place! and in my case 3 x a week already 1200$ a month enjoyed and spent in this wonderful establishment. And people don't forget it to tip your Budtenders! Now that marijuana prohibition has ended. They just like a bartender, deserve to be appreciated. Even if it's a Dollar make them feel respected. I enjoy the easiness of this establishment. ❤️ DNE