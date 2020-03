Jnj6817 on March 24, 2020

I love that I don’t have to travel more than an hour. The crew here is super friendly. Love Asia! I was traveling down south to get my medicine but I can get what I jeee right in Paterson. So I wait for a restock and take a nice trip with my music. Some good solo time. Currently they are selling curaleaf and I look forward to seeing what type of their own items they offer soon.