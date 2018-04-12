Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The staff here make every trip an enjoyable one! They all are friendly, knowledgeable, and they love to laugh. The rewards program is great, and they give out an "exit" bag that you can bring back to save a bit of plastic! I absolutely love this dispensary; wonderful people with wonderful products.
Wellsccw
on July 19, 2019
Very nice , helpful and knowledgeable!
Moyer-Nancy
on July 19, 2019
They were very helpful to me every time that I came to Rise.
rshank1029
on May 2, 2019
I've quickly become loyal to this dispensary because of the amazing staff here. No matter who takes care of you they will be knowledgeable and friendly. Making a visit here actually brightens my day in more way than one.
traceythorogood
on April 3, 2019
Every make me feel welcome and they are all very knowledgeable. Love my trips to Rise.
Bake12nite
on March 30, 2019
very knowlegeable very friendly and very professional
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the kind review! Hope to see you again soon!
Ajsquirt24
on March 29, 2019
Awesome staff and inviting atmosphere
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the kind review! Hope to see you again soon!
Jynxrocks
on March 27, 2019
Great staff. Relaxed atmosphere. Definitely worth a visit
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the kind review! Hope to see you again soon!