River Driver Cannabis Co
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
River Driver Cannabis Co
We are a family-owned cannabis company specializing in handcrafted, small batch, full spectrum cannabinoid infused confections. Partnering exclusively with local Maine farmers, we are in tune with our flower from seed to sale. Come see us at our newly opened Recreational 21+ Retail Shop in Brunswick, ME, where you’ll find local flower, top notch extracts and perfectly dosed, perfectly delicious goodies.
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
132 Church Rd, Brunswick, ME
License AMS571
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
Photos of River Driver Cannabis Co
Show all photos