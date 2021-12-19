We know your cannabis experience is unique - let us meet you where you're at. Here at Rize, we understand that each individual is at a different stage of their cannabis journey. Our crew is trained and educated on the variety of products available to you and are passionate about sharing their knowledge for the betterment of society. Rize is a Medical and Recreational Cannabis Company. Rize provides their customers with THC and CBD solutions, including but not limited to flower, concentrates, vaporizers, edibles and tinctures. With future expansion on the way, Rize will utilize retail, cultivation and extraction to create the trifecta of education, quality products and exceptional services for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and beyond.