I will say: I kick myself every time I get home from RIZE and realize how much they just charged me, but they can't necessarily help that. I suppose they could, probably lose money then though. It's the nature of the market right now. They've got us by the balls so to speak. Anyway. from a lifelong head, RIZE UP has product that is pretty damn good, and there are some deals to be had. They've also got an interesting selection of locally grown (if I'm not mistaken), really, really pretty good and proper flower from time to time. I mean The Real Deal. Every once in a while you'll catch a sack you've just got to buy. It's usually three bills though, smh :) I'd declare RIZE UP to have been a welcome and much needed part of this community in a trying time. Imagine all the hand-to-hand, house-to-house — bong-passed-to-the-left while you're there — deals we'd all be going through during a pandemic. Without a storefront like this one, who knows? 4.6/5