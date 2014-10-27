Worst dispensary in the Portland area. Their "top shelf" flower is a joke. ALL of it looks like it's been in a rock tumbler, poor selection yo boot. The concentrates seem to be from all the worst, lowest quality producers and the low end stuff they did have was all over priced. Terrible place, won't be going back.

Dispensary said:

We are really sorry you were not satisfied with our products. Here at RKO we try to stock the products that our usual customers prefer. Over the past few weeks we have been more focused on stocking our lower shelves and pre-rolls to fit the demand for this area. Our biggest market tends to move towards pre-rolls and lower priced grams, so that is what we stock more of. More top shelf flower is on the way now that our lower shelves are full! We are also more than willing to take input on what products our customers want us to carry. White Label Extracts and The WHO? are favorites for many of our customers, so we carry them, but if you prefer other brands just let us know. Thanks for the input and the heads up to stock up on our top shelf!!! Let us know if we could do anything else to improve your experience here at RKO!!!