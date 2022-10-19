Rob and Sons Cannabis Company - Shawnee
1097.9 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
446 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Other
Clone
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Rob and Sons Cannabis Company - Shawnee
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 44
201 W 9th Street, SHAWNEE, OK
License DAAA-ZXXT-SDDW
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of Rob and Sons Cannabis Company - Shawnee
Show all photos
17 Reviews of Rob and Sons Cannabis Company - Shawnee
see all reviews
k........3
September 21, 2022
First time I’ve been disappointed. Consistent pricing would be nice. Veterans discounts should be taken away if you can’t be consistent in giving them. I drove 15 miles for nothing. My advice find out pricing and discounts before you go in.
A........8
January 21, 2022
Verified Shopper
Great atmosphere good people
a........7
November 24, 2021
Where do I start? Amazing atmosphere. Friendly folks. Amazing product. It’s like a family up there. They remember you and what your normal is. Love it. Great job guys. I will continue to show you guys my business. Can’t really go anywhere else lol. Just wouldn’t be the same.
M........t
September 30, 2021
I dont have a license yet but i went in with my uncle and absolutely love the atmosphere! Was recommended by another friend and thank him for that! Would definitely recommend to another. 5 starz!