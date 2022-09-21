17 Reviews of Rob and Sons Cannabis Company - Shawnee
k........3
September 21, 2022
First time I’ve been disappointed. Consistent pricing would be nice. Veterans discounts should be taken away if you can’t be consistent in giving them. I drove 15 miles for nothing. My advice find out pricing and discounts before you go in.
A........8
January 21, 2022
Great atmosphere good people
a........7
November 24, 2021
Where do I start? Amazing atmosphere. Friendly folks. Amazing product. It’s like a family up there. They remember you and what your normal is. Love it. Great job guys. I will continue to show you guys my business. Can’t really go anywhere else lol. Just wouldn’t be the same.
M........t
September 30, 2021
I dont have a license yet but i went in with my uncle and absolutely love the atmosphere! Was recommended by another friend and thank him for that! Would definitely recommend to another. 5 starz!
G........2
August 28, 2021
just go .... you should just go visit them. superb herb and good atmosphere
t........m
June 30, 2021
Prompt, courteous service and quality product.
B........s
June 25, 2021
This place is what was intended for Dispensary! Always have a special and the latest and greatest. They have also become friends and talk with me about anything. I always leave smiling!
K........9
June 24, 2021
My absolute favorite place to go! They are always so kind and helpful. They give their undivided attention to each and every customer. This is what a dispensary should be!! Fantastic job guys! I’ll always come here for my mmj needs. Once you come here it’s hard to go elsewhere.
l........y
May 6, 2021
Awesome place, amazing people (Henry also)🐕
W........n
April 19, 2021
This shop is awesome. Got some blueberry gum that is straight 🔥 going in now to get some prerolls for tomorrow!!
M........2
April 18, 2021
Loved my visit “A friend indeed” is going to be my new way of telling folks about this place !! 😉 The atmosphere is perfect for how I feel a dispensary should be !! I give 5 👍thumbs up !! The Quality and Price of the Products are Superb!! Great people and a Awesome Store. I’ll definitely be back.
M........2
April 16, 2021
I loved everything about my visit! Rob and his son are great people and loved the atmosphere and uniqueness of this dispensary! Would highly recommend, will be going to again soon.
C........1
April 15, 2021
Rob is great has great variety excellent quality fresh and Rob is also very very smart on white smoke will fit your needs. This is my place to go now. Rango
P........0
April 10, 2021
I soo enjoyed coming into your shop. Rob is absolutely wonderful and knowledge is amazing about his products!!! I've already went back twice and will continue to come back again!! It's great to know that Rob is their for the patients needs and he will listen to you!!
r........b
April 6, 2021
Amazing place owner and his employee was super nice and he will take the time to talk to you bout what your needs are flower was amazing service was amazing talk was great be coming back
r........1
April 1, 2021
Service is amazing. Products are top quality, Prices are the best. Go see Rob, a retired veteran, extensive knowledge of cannabis. He will take care of you. They are featuring local artists in their dispensary, and are carrying Tommy Chong branded flower!!! I'll be back, thanks
g........8
March 31, 2021
They had the perfect flower for my nausea. Very helpful and knowledgeable.