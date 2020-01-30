We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Robot pharmer is the best place to get flower or any of ur medication. Best in town
Mjonesok
on February 19, 2020
I've visited quite a few dispensaries with nice people and good products, but this dispensary is hands down my favorite place to shop. Great vibe, great people, and a big selection of top shelf products with awesome daily specials. Pay them a visit, you won't be disappointed.
Frazierchad
on February 13, 2020
I love this place. Staff is always friendly. This place has the products for your medical needs. Kyle and big boss man(sorry bad with names) always will give me updates, prices ect. I'm a customer for Life. Thanks guys
Ggw1979
on February 13, 2020
I like the service and the product very friendly clean always a great place to go.
Jcwebb99
on February 12, 2020
Great products
trickeev
on February 10, 2020
best product around
Gpfromthewp
on February 9, 2020
Great selection and staff
Dollar23
on February 7, 2020
great business establishment backed with awesome employees.
Olyvebranch
on February 4, 2020
Best first gram for a dollar!!! And my eighth of OG Kush was 🔥