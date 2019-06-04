Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
RMC is the best, can’t beat the prices and a huge selection to choose from, love going there!!
Dispensary said:
Glad to help you! :)
DipNDots
on September 5, 2019
Good first impression. The young lady was very helpful.
Dispensary said:
Thank you very much!
Ihmaui
on September 5, 2019
Greatest dispensery in the county. Only shop i go to, great atmosphere, friendly people, large variety
Dispensary said:
Wow! Thanks for the confidence boost!
lilchickinuggett
on September 5, 2019
The flower is always awesome!
Dispensary said:
You're awesome!
On3traydog
on August 24, 2019
I really do love this place an Alejandro has been an amazing person to deal the two times a week I come in won't go anywhere else LOVE THIS PLACE
Dispensary said:
Thanks for the love!
McReefReef
on August 24, 2019
Stopped by and checked this place out for the first time tonight. Nice welcoming atmosphere, great selection on buds and concentrates! They have some great prices on concentrates!
Dispensary said:
We really appreciate you stopping by! We're happy that you enjoyed your experience and hope to see you again!
Noah_jay
on July 22, 2019
Best prices in the Fraser through Tabernash area! Taxes are included in prices, I always left with a bargain😁✌💨
Dispensary said:
So glad you enjoyed your visit with us!
purpbuds420
on June 17, 2019
This dispensary is AMAZING! I had tons of questions and the budtenders could not have been more helpful! There were over 30 strains to choose from and prices were super reasonable! I found exactly what I came in for! Thank you RMC Fraser! I WILL be back!
Dispensary said:
We appreciate the kind words!
Cannabee1234
on June 16, 2019
Best bud selection around! Best staff and best prices!