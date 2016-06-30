Ganja_ToKes420 on June 28, 2019

they by far have the best pricing for the best stuff in town and are killing the scene in durango by far as well! I go there almsot everyday everyone is very knowledgeable especially my man peyton and Ken! they the homies and always hook me up with the best stuff and they know I'm a lolly gagger not gonna lie and everyone knows me so well that they just accept it that's the big thing I like they bring out every single gram I ask for and I base my purchases off the look and smell and they never do me wrong EVER! always super cool!!