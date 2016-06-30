Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
they by far have the best pricing for the best stuff in town and are killing the scene in durango by far as well! I go there almsot everyday everyone is very knowledgeable especially my man peyton and Ken! they the homies and always hook me up with the best stuff and they know I'm a lolly gagger not gonna lie and everyone knows me so well that they just accept it that's the big thing I like they bring out every single gram I ask for and I base my purchases off the look and smell and they never do me wrong EVER! always super cool!!
420710Dab
on June 6, 2019
good location 🏰
PUREVIBE_Pierce
on April 10, 2019
Rocky Mountain High is rocking and rolling the Durango dispensary scene! Jeff and his crew are awesome and helpful. They have tons of goodies on the shelves to go along with delicious flower. If you are in Durango, make sure to check em out!
Drjitsu
on April 16, 2018
I am a medical patient elsewhere but still come to, RMH recreational, because they have deals with the equivalent to medical pricing with high quality products.
skankherder
on July 11, 2017
Great shop. My favorite in Durango. First visit July 4th. Concentrate specials rock.