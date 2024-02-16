Rootdown - Pascagoula
dispensary
Medical

PascagoulaMississippi
866.8 miles away
130 products | Last updated:

Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

About this dispensary

Welcome to Rootdown, your one-stop shop for medical cannabis in Mississippi! Rootdown is a licensed dispensary that offers a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. We also offer a variety of educational resources to help you learn more about medical cannabis and how it can benefit you. Our team of knowledgeable and friendly staff is here to help you find the right products for your needs. We understand that everyone's medical journey is different, and we are committed to providing you with the best possible care. Visit us today and see why we are Mississippi's premier cannabis dispensary!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
1809 Denny Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
License DSPY004630
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 5pm

1 Review of Rootdown - Pascagoula

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere