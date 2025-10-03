Last updated:
Roots Farm Dispensary
We're not like other dispensaries, we're a FARM DISPENSARY. Cannabis is grown on site, mere steps away from the retail store. As veteran organic veggie farmers, we bring something special to cannabis growing. A love of soil, plants and a peaceful vibe in which our crops thrive. As microlicense holders, we are fortunate to stock our shelves with our own cannabis products, plus welcome more cannabis options from other growers whose growing practices and passion for the plant match ours. Come for a visit, see the selection of products grown right here. Enjoy the wide, ever-growing selection from other farms we trust. We're excited to be your new favorite stop.
Leafly member since 2025
- 1120 Lake Avenue, Schuylerville, NY
- call 518-681-7165
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- cash
- License OCM-MICR-25-000276
- ATMStorefrontRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
saturday
12pm - 5pm
sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
12pm - 6pm
tuesday
12pm - 6pm
wednesday
12pm - 6pm
thursday
12pm - 6pm
friday
12pm - 6pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 12pm ET
2 Reviews of Roots Farm Dispensary
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
d........3
Today
V........8
Today