7 Reviews of Roots Farm Dispensary
B........0
October 13, 2025
Verified Shopper
The pre roll packs are great!
B........o
October 25, 2025
Love these guys! They are beyond knowledgable and friendly-very inviting. Great selection! Just go visit them!
J........6
October 25, 2025
I absolutely LOVE this place! The owners/staff are amazing people! You should definitely check this place out.
A........r
October 17, 2025
Cannabis is grown on site and sold at great prices. Revert line is solid no matter your preference.
V........8
October 3, 2025
I had such a great experience at Roots! This was such a different experience from other dispensaries. The owners and staff were very friendly and welcoming. The shop is super cute and organized. Also, it’s so neat and unique to buy from a dispensary that grows all their own cannabis!!
Dispensary response:
Thanks! It was great meeting you today! We're excited to offer you products we grew right here!
October 3, 2025
d........3
October 3, 2025
Great staff and great products. So many different options. Super helpful and knowledgeable
Dispensary response:
Thank you! We appreciate it!
October 3, 2025
c........i
October 4, 2025
Great place with even greater vibes!!
Dispensary response:
Thank you! We're glad you stopped in!
October 5, 2025