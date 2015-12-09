RootsRx-Aspen on January 16, 2016

I walked into this location while I was in Aspen last week and was immediately greeted by a friendly smile and down to earth people. The store was exceptionally well maintained and the associates that work there are very friendly and knowledgable. The relaxed environment made me feel at ease and the friendliness of the people was the first I had seen in my time there. Great product and prices. I did some research while I was there and found that they have the best prices on edibles. I will certainly be returning to this store for my future vacation fun treats. They treated me like I was family and they weren't pushy with sales. I really enjoyed my experience and RootsRx is now my go to when I'm in the area.