Jetlife23_45
The best dispensary in Tulsa hands down. Tropicana cookies, Wonka bars, Smoked catfish, BlackBerry trainwreck, Dairy Queen, candy rain. just to name a few good ones. Very knowledgeable folks here.
5.0
10 reviews
Rosebuds is so fire if you haven’t been try my personal favorite the wonka bars had me super relaxed & it smelt of a funky cheese so yummy , I’ve tried the Mac riddler which I enjoyed. As well & the triple cheese & gas #4 Mac riddle definitely hit the spot being the second time in got to talk with one of the knowledgeable staff it’s cool talking to the person that grows this beautiful bouquet of strains
I was impressed from the second I walked in. I was immediately greeted by all the staff. They were extremely friendly, welcoming, and well educated on their products, which is as important to me as the quality of the product. They have a first time customer discount but I don't remember what it was probably due to the exceptional quality of the product. I'll definitely be coming back.
I stopped by Rosebuds earlier to take advantage of their sale and picked up 4 varieties. We live in an amazing time and I love the entire concept of Rosebuds as they sell what they grow and they know their stuff, clearly. This one is called Dairy Queen and it does not disappoint. This particular cultivar is my kinda medicine. You know, the kind that makes you feel all tingly just smelling it which is, in case you didn't know, the best way to immediately tell if a particular variety will agree with you when you consume it. I couldn't remember if this was listed as an indica or sativa. I admit that I did look it up, but after my assessment. My first reaction was this was clearly a narrow leaf ("sativa") dominant at least. Brightly colored inflorescence, elongated clusters, robust pistils are all strong narrow leaf (NLM) - narrow leaf dominant (NLDM) characteristics. However, the cluster was super tight and packed which is very much more broad leaf dominant (BLDM). Trichomes were perfectly ripe and every inch covered in capitate stalked trichomes and very much intact. Then we come to the smelling 😁 I picked up lemon, sage, maybe some pine, and a floral aroma (maybe roses? 🤔😜). The fruitier aromas are very NLM leaning while the floral and maybe spicier aromas are going to be more sedative. This flower, in my book is much more middle of the road or medium leaf marijuana (MLM) or as everyone else refers to them, a "hybrid", which is not inaccurate, but truly everything you see in a dispensary is a domesticated hybrid. The psychoactive effect of this flower is also middle of the road. I'm kind of weird sometimes due to my bipolar thing, but I get a very calm, but alert effect that I enjoyed very much. These guys have raised the bar in Tulsa for sure. Everyone has been very friendly and knowledgeable. They encourage customers to view the labs and have a loupe for customers to view the flower themselves. Rosebud's is one of my go-to's.
Wow!!! This place has beautiful flower and the staff were friendly and so helpful!!! I will def be back!
Some of the best looking flower I’ve seen around Tulsa. This team is doing it right!
A friend recommended I try this shop and I was not disappointed! The environment is super clean and professional, which is hard to find in Tulsa. Upon walking in, all three employees introduced themselves and shook my hand. This just doesn't happen in most shops. They were super helpful and patient, walking me through a lot of recommendations and helping me settle on three strains to try out. They are connected to the growing operation, so this is some of the freshest flower you can find in Tulsa. Quality is phenomenal as well. All three strains I tried were awesome and I am planning on returning this week for more!
noticed this new shop and decided to give them a try, I've been to most the shops in the area and this place was very nice, friendly staff and excellent flower. will definitely be back for more
My first visit was great and I will definitely be back! The budtenders were helpful and knowledgeable and the flower looked fantastic.
If you're looking for quality top notch flower this is the place. Will definitely be coming back.