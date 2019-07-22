Cosylemonade on September 24, 2019

I stopped by Rosebuds earlier to take advantage of their sale and picked up 4 varieties. We live in an amazing time and I love the entire concept of Rosebuds as they sell what they grow and they know their stuff, clearly. This one is called Dairy Queen and it does not disappoint. This particular cultivar is my kinda medicine. You know, the kind that makes you feel all tingly just smelling it which is, in case you didn't know, the best way to immediately tell if a particular variety will agree with you when you consume it. I couldn't remember if this was listed as an indica or sativa. I admit that I did look it up, but after my assessment. My first reaction was this was clearly a narrow leaf ("sativa") dominant at least. Brightly colored inflorescence, elongated clusters, robust pistils are all strong narrow leaf (NLM) - narrow leaf dominant (NLDM) characteristics. However, the cluster was super tight and packed which is very much more broad leaf dominant (BLDM). Trichomes were perfectly ripe and every inch covered in capitate stalked trichomes and very much intact. Then we come to the smelling 😁 I picked up lemon, sage, maybe some pine, and a floral aroma (maybe roses? 🤔😜). The fruitier aromas are very NLM leaning while the floral and maybe spicier aromas are going to be more sedative. This flower, in my book is much more middle of the road or medium leaf marijuana (MLM) or as everyone else refers to them, a "hybrid", which is not inaccurate, but truly everything you see in a dispensary is a domesticated hybrid. The psychoactive effect of this flower is also middle of the road. I'm kind of weird sometimes due to my bipolar thing, but I get a very calm, but alert effect that I enjoyed very much. These guys have raised the bar in Tulsa for sure. Everyone has been very friendly and knowledgeable. They encourage customers to view the labs and have a loupe for customers to view the flower themselves. Rosebud's is one of my go-to's.