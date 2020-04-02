447 products
4 FOR $16 half gram prerolls OR 4 FOR $32 full gram prerolls
Valid 9/19/2019
Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday we have our half gram prerolls on sale for 4 for $16, and full gram prerolls on sale for 4 for $32!
Limit 8 per customer per day.
Staff picks
Mimosa
from Red River Pharms
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$22.731.75 gram
$45.89⅛ ounce
$86.58¼ ounce
$151.52½ ounce
$238.11 ounce
BC x ZC
from RoseRock
14.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$22.731.75 gram
$45.89⅛ ounce
$86.58¼ ounce
$151.52½ ounce
$238.11 ounce
Forbidden Fruit
from RoseRock
24.17%
THC
___
CBD
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$22.731.75 gram
$45.89⅛ ounce
$86.58¼ ounce
$151.52½ ounce
$238.11 ounce
Korova Saturday Morning Cookie 150mg
from Korova Arizona
150mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$30each
$30each
All Products
Gelato #45
from Red River Pharms
19%
THC
___
CBD
$11.251 gram
$11.251 gram
$19.781.75 gram
$38.96⅛ ounce
$73.59¼ ounce
$129.87½ ounce
$212.121 ounce
Afghan Skunk
from Unknown Brand
16.6%
THC
___
CBD
$9.521 gram
$9.521 gram
$16.661.75 gram
$32.9⅛ ounce
$60.61¼ ounce
$112.55½ ounce
$199.131 ounce
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
19.48%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$9.521 gram
$9.521 gram
$16.661.75 gram
$32.9⅛ ounce
$60.61¼ ounce
$112.55½ ounce
$199.131 ounce
CBDiesel
from Unknown Brand
12.4%
THC
9.31%
CBD
$11.251 gram
$11.251 gram
$19.781.75 gram
$38.96⅛ ounce
$73.59¼ ounce
$129.87½ ounce
$212.121 ounce
GG #4
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$11.251 gram
$11.251 gram
$19.781.75 gram
$38.96⅛ ounce
$73.59¼ ounce
$129.87½ ounce
$212.121 ounce
Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
18.68%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$9.521 gram
$9.521 gram
$16.661.75 gram
$32.9⅛ ounce
$60.61¼ ounce
$112.55½ ounce
$199.131 ounce
HeadBand
from RoseRock
24.87%
THC
___
CBD
$11.251 gram
$11.251 gram
$19.781.75 gram
$38.96⅛ ounce
$73.59¼ ounce
$129.87½ ounce
$212.121 ounce
RoseRock Original
from RoseRock
19.25%
THC
___
CBD
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$22.731.75 gram
$45.89⅛ ounce
$86.58¼ ounce
$151.52½ ounce
$238.11 ounce
Hibiscus Sunrise
from RoseRock
19.98%
THC
5.7%
CBD
Hibiscus Sunrise
Strain
$9.521 gram
$9.521 gram
$16.661.75 gram
$32.9⅛ ounce
$60.61¼ ounce
$112.55½ ounce
$199.131 ounce
Peyote Critical
from RoseRock
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$9.521 gram
$9.521 gram
$16.661.75 gram
$32.9⅛ ounce
$60.61¼ ounce
$112.55½ ounce
$199.131 ounce
Chupacabra
from RoseRock
23.28%
THC
___
CBD
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$22.731.75 gram
$45.89⅛ ounce
$86.58¼ ounce
$151.52½ ounce
$238.11 ounce
Tina
from Red River Pharms
24%
THC
3%
CBD
Tina
Strain
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$22.731.75 gram
$45.89⅛ ounce
$86.58¼ ounce
$151.52½ ounce
$238.11 ounce
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
21.73%
THC
2.43%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$9.521 gram
$9.521 gram
$16.661.75 gram
$32.9⅛ ounce
$60.61¼ ounce
$112.55½ ounce
$199.131 ounce
Lemon Skunk
from RoseRock
17.49%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$8.661 gram
$8.661 gram
$15.161.75 gram
$30.3⅛ ounce
$56.28¼ ounce
$103.9½ ounce
$186.151 ounce
Bananna Cheese
from RoseRock
14.8%
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 gram
$8.661 gram
$15.161.75 gram
$30.3⅛ ounce
$56.28¼ ounce
$103.9½ ounce
$186.151 ounce
Bruce Banner #5
from RoseRock
15.66%
THC
___
CBD
$11.251 gram
$11.251 gram
$19.781.75 gram
$38.96⅛ ounce
$73.59¼ ounce
$129.87½ ounce
$212.121 ounce
OG Kush
from RoseRock
19.17%
THC
___
CBD
$11.251 gram
$11.251 gram
$19.781.75 gram
$38.96⅛ ounce
$73.59¼ ounce
$129.87½ ounce
$212.121 ounce
I-95
from RoseRock
26.53%
THC
___
CBD
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$22.731.75 gram
$45.89⅛ ounce
$86.58¼ ounce
$151.52½ ounce
$238.11 ounce
Shiva Shanti
from RoseRock
16%
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 gram
$8.661 gram
$15.161.75 gram
$30.3⅛ ounce
$56.28¼ ounce
$103.9½ ounce
$186.151 ounce
Afghan Kush
from RoseRock
18.74%
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 gram
$8.661 gram
$15.161.75 gram
$30.3⅛ ounce
$56.28¼ ounce
$103.9½ ounce
$186.151 ounce
Bubba Kush
from RoseRock
17.5%
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 gram
$8.661 gram
$15.161.75 gram
$30.3⅛ ounce
$56.28¼ ounce
$103.9½ ounce
$186.151 ounce
Whitaker Blues
from RoseRock
15.69%
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 gram
$8.661 gram
$15.161.75 gram
$30.3⅛ ounce
$56.28¼ ounce
$103.9½ ounce
$186.151 ounce
BlueBerry
from Unknown Brand
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$11.251 gram
$11.251 gram
$19.781.75 gram
$38.96⅛ ounce
$73.59¼ ounce
$129.87½ ounce
$212.121 ounce
Crunch Berry
from Unknown Brand
10%
THC
___
CBD
$6.931 gram
$6.931 gram
$12.131.75 gram
$24.24⅛ ounce
$48.49¼ ounce
$95.24½ ounce
$173.161 ounce
Bootlegger
from RoseRock
19.36%
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 gram
$8.661 gram
$15.161.75 gram
$30.3⅛ ounce
$56.28¼ ounce
$103.9½ ounce
$186.151 ounce
Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
20.97%
THC
___
CBD
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$22.731.75 gram
$45.89⅛ ounce
$86.58¼ ounce
$151.52½ ounce
$238.11 ounce
Bubba Gum
from RoseRock
21.71%
THC
___
CBD
$11.251 gram
$11.251 gram
$19.781.75 gram
$38.96⅛ ounce
$73.59¼ ounce
$129.87½ ounce
$212.121 ounce
White Widow
from RoseRock
23%
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 gram
$8.661 gram
$15.161.75 gram
$30.3⅛ ounce
$56.28¼ ounce
$103.9½ ounce
$186.151 ounce
Gas Pedal OG
from Red River Pharms
17.08%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$8.661 gram
$8.661 gram
$15.161.75 gram
$30.3⅛ ounce
$56.28¼ ounce
$103.9½ ounce
$186.151 ounce
Jack Monkey
from RoseRock
18.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$9.521 gram
$9.521 gram
$16.661.75 gram
$32.9⅛ ounce
$60.61¼ ounce
$112.55½ ounce
$199.131 ounce
Ghostship OG
from Unknown Brand
18.45%
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 gram
$8.661 gram
$15.161.75 gram
$30.3⅛ ounce
$56.28¼ ounce
$103.9½ ounce
$186.151 ounce
9# Hammer
from RoseRock
18.95%
THC
___
CBD
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$22.731.75 gram
$45.89⅛ ounce
$86.58¼ ounce
$151.52½ ounce
$238.11 ounce
Timeless Cherry Poison Cartridge 1g
from Timeless Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.281 gram
$56.281 gram
Timeless Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 500mg
from Timeless Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.09½ gram
$38.09½ gram
RSO 1 Gram Syringe
from WestMarc'D
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
San Fernando Sky Diamonds
from Noble Nectar
83.8%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
