OklahomaDankBros on October 6, 2019

From the outside.. it was simple and easy to find... Had handicap access for Wheel Chairs and Patients that have trouble getting around. Upon entering i was greeted by the employees. and checked in. the atmosphere was comfortable and open unlike some that feel institutional....each patient is assisted 1 on 1... The BT was knowledgeable and pretty cool. Got a Gram of Hibiscus Sunrise... Also given new patient discount. Will go back to visit when im in the Area.