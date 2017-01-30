yetigrow on May 13, 2018

We took our usual Saturday drive, this weekend we headed for Roslyn Herbs in Roslyn, WA. We were glad we did. The building is new looking and clean amongst the historical and TV famous town of Roslyn. The Budtenders were energetic and knowledgeable. When asked about local pre-rolls, they didn't stock anything , but then there may not be. Good pricing, especially for the new look of the building. Selection was also good for the remote location. A lot of recognizable names and some new ones for us too. The menu is printed out and long. But easy to follow along with. Grabbed a few pre rolls and a gram of Snozberry from Freya Farms. The pre-roll that stood out was the Grandpa's Disco. Good noticeable head change and mood elevation.