amemley
Second time going to this shop and it was as great of an experience the second time. Very knowledgeable, helpful, friendly service.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Second time going to this shop and it was as great of an experience the second time. Very knowledgeable, helpful, friendly service.
We took our usual Saturday drive, this weekend we headed for Roslyn Herbs in Roslyn, WA. We were glad we did. The building is new looking and clean amongst the historical and TV famous town of Roslyn. The Budtenders were energetic and knowledgeable. When asked about local pre-rolls, they didn't stock anything , but then there may not be. Good pricing, especially for the new look of the building. Selection was also good for the remote location. A lot of recognizable names and some new ones for us too. The menu is printed out and long. But easy to follow along with. Grabbed a few pre rolls and a gram of Snozberry from Freya Farms. The pre-roll that stood out was the Grandpa's Disco. Good noticeable head change and mood elevation.
We are so happy that you decided to stop by Roslyn Herbs! We are ecstatic that you enjoyed some of our favorite strains! Thank you for taking the time to leave a review! We look forward to seeing you soon :)
This shop is amazing. Great quality and selection of products. The owners were awesome to talk to and were very knowledgeable. Love, love, love this store!
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave a review. We are so happy that you enjoyed your visit! Stop in to say High again soon!
Love this shop!
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave a review! Stop in to see us anytime!
Best place in the county. Super fun and relaxed atmosphere. Staff is extremely knowledgeable
Aww Thanks PapaPotato! We love it when you come in to visit! We look forward to seeing you soon :)
This is a cute spot if you need something in a pinch!
Thank you for taking the time to leave a review! We are here to help anytime :)
Can't say enough about these people. Great service. Easy to work with. Super casual atmosphere. Highest quality products. Fair prices. Only shop we look forward to going in. Thank you!
We are really happy that you look forward to visiting Roslyn Herbs! We have a great canna-family and we are really glad that you guys are a part of it! Thank you for taking the time to leave a review! See you soon :)
Small shop with plenty of quality flower, great customer service, knowledgeable folks. When I visit the area this is my go to spot.
We love to hear that our team has great customer service! Thanks for making Roslyn Herbs your go to spot! We look forward to seeing you soon :)
always have what I'm looking for.
Awesome! We are happy to have what your looking for! Thank you for taking the time to leave a review! See you soon!
This was a nice clean and fresh place. They were very helpful and sent us on our way with some really tasty Stoney buds.
Thank you for taking the time to leave a review, and we are happy that you liked the flower!