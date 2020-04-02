226 products
WCC Cookie OG Canned Flower 1/8th Natural Light
from West Coast Cure
24.75%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
True OG by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
23.81%
THC
0.04%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Chemdawg by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
25.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Royal Chemdawg
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Classic OG by Green Eyes Farms
from Green Eyes Farms
24.44%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Classic OG
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
True OG by Green Eyes Farms
from Green Eyes Farms
24.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Viola
from Viola
25.03%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost OG by Green Eyes Farms
from Green Eyes Farms
23.44%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Patron OG by Green Eyes Farms
from Green Eyes Farms
26.34%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Patron OG
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Circa by STIIIZY
from STIIIZY
23.69%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Circa
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies by STIIIZY
from STIIIZY
25.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mochilato by STIIIZY
from STIIIZY
21.81%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Mochilato
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Country Club by Fig Farms
from Fig Farms
24.32%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Sunset Country Club
Strain
$80⅛ oz
In-store only
Red Dragon by UpNorth
from UpNorth Humboldt
24.13%
THC
13.68%
CBD
Red Dragon
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Motor Breath by Wave Rider
from Wave Rider
23.18%
THC
26.41%
CBD
Motor Breath
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Kush Cake by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
26.46%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Kush Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Magic by Green Eyes Farms
from Green Eyes Farms
25.24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Magic
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Acai by STIIIZY
from STIIIZY
34.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Acai
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Dreamwalker by Zips
from Zips
19.46%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Dreamwalker
Strain
$100½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Crown OG by CrownOG
from CrownOG
22.01%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Crown OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Directors Cut by CrownOG
from CrownOG
22.01%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Directors Cut
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Dreamwalker by Zips 1/4oz Dreamwalker
from Zips 1/4oz Dreamwalker
19.47%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Dreamwalker
Strain
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Sunrise Fig by Fig Farms
from Fig Farms
25.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunrise Fig
Strain
$80⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset sherbert by Viola Lite
from Viola Lite
19.12%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Clout Drank by Clout King
from Clout King Canna
25.67%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Clout Drank
Strain
$80⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
20.99%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison PR by UpNorth
from UpNorth Humboldt
30.81%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Peanut Butter Cup by Clout King
from Clout King Canna
25.52%
THC
0.58%
CBD
EdiPure Peanut Butter Bites
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
20.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Aftershock by Zips
from Zips
21.81%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Aftershock
Strain
$60¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Banana OG by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
26.85%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Z Cube by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
25.53%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Z Cube
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Rosay by STIIIZY
from STIIIZY
36.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Rosay
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Brulee by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
20.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mango Brulee
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
805 GLUE by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
805 GLUE
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
16.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath #6 by Wave Rider
from Wave Rider
24.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Orangeade by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
20.02%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orangeade
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Clementine #8 Live Resin by Raw Garden
from Raw Garden
79.61%
THC
1.01%
CBD
Clementine #8
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Lemon Orchard Live Resin by Raw Garden
from Raw Garden
75.31%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Lemon Orchard
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Cherry Pie Rosin by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
81.74%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
123456