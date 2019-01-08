Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
this place is the shizz dank ass products and friendly people. they tax so be prepared but worth every penny you're an idiot if you don't buy here
Leeondroh
on July 17, 2019
Best place in the desert hands down
Km_rodriguez
on May 15, 2019
I was in town and looked into getting something to help with relaxing, came to this store. I decided to purchase some flowers, CBD products, vapes, and a nice beboe gift set, spent over $200... cash only. The thing is, the prices are pretty awesome. However, when I got back to the hotel room, I noticed that the Beboe set seals were already broken. I knew it, prices had to be too good to be true! I called them and explained to Amy the situation. She said just to bring it in and the manager will take care of it and she did, she gave me a sealed and brand new box. Lesson learned: check your items before leaving the store. It seemed like the person helping was somewhat shady because when I was paying, he said out loud to another coworker, “here, it’s sealed”...later on the same coworker was there when I returned the product...
So, they put all the things you purchase in a black zip bag, inspect it all before you leave to make sure all items are sealed...