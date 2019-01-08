Km_rodriguez on May 15, 2019

I was in town and looked into getting something to help with relaxing, came to this store. I decided to purchase some flowers, CBD products, vapes, and a nice beboe gift set, spent over $200... cash only. The thing is, the prices are pretty awesome. However, when I got back to the hotel room, I noticed that the Beboe set seals were already broken. I knew it, prices had to be too good to be true! I called them and explained to Amy the situation. She said just to bring it in and the manager will take care of it and she did, she gave me a sealed and brand new box. Lesson learned: check your items before leaving the store. It seemed like the person helping was somewhat shady because when I was paying, he said out loud to another coworker, “here, it’s sealed”...later on the same coworker was there when I returned the product... So, they put all the things you purchase in a black zip bag, inspect it all before you leave to make sure all items are sealed...