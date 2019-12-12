Royal's Cannabis Medical/Recreational - Spokane
740 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 158
Show All 58
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$379
Deals
New $59 Ounces!
New Flower by Naked Emperor! Yaeger, 4G, Naked 47 & Presidential OG $12/3.5G $59/28G & $3/Pre-Roll!
New $59 Ounces!
New Flower by Naked Emperor! Yaeger, 4G, Naked 47 & Presidential OG $12/3.5G $59/28G & $3/Pre-Roll!
All Products
Pop Tarts 18.2%THC
from Bulldog Weed
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$1291 oz
In-store only
Lemon Walker 18.2%THC
from Bulldog Weed
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Melonade 13.9%THC
from Bulldog Weed
13.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Melonade
Strain
$1291 oz
In-store only
Original Glue 20.4%THC
from Bulldog Weed
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$1291 oz
In-store only
Butter Cookies 23%THC
from Cookie Jar Cannabis
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Original Glue 16.3%THC
from Royal Tree Gardens
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$2291 oz
In-store only
Cherry Pie 12.4%THC
from Royal Tree Gardens
12.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$2291 oz
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda 24.7%THC
from Royal Tree Gardens
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$2291 oz
In-store only
Orange Limeade 26.4%THC
from Kindness Cannabis
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake 15.6%THC
from Tranquil Forest
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$1691 oz
In-store only
Hippy Crippler 23.4%THC
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Hippie Crippler
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tsunami 0.57%THC 14.0%CBD
from Harmony Farms
0.57%
THC
14%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze 22.2%THC
from Unknown Brand
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Grandpas Breath 21.4%THC
from Columbia River Reserve
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa’s Breath
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies 18.6%THC
from Columbia River Reserve
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Squirt 24.4%THC
from Columbia River Reserve
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangie Drip 16.9%THC
from Columbia River Reserve
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Fuck Yeah 24.7%THC
from Columbia River Reserve
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Fucking Incredible 24.8%THC
from Columbia River Reserve
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Fucking Incredible
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Grape Cookies 24.7%THC
from Columbia River Reserve
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Samoa Cookies 24.5%THC
from Columbia River Reserve
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Apricot Moonshine 13.2%THC
from Sky High Gardens
13.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$39⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert 24.4%THC
from DogHouse
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Stardawg 22.9%THC
from DogHouse
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
UW Purple 20.3%THC
from Ladera Farms
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Star Berry 20.8%THC
from Ladera Farms
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Berry Indica
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Waui 19.9%THC
from Ladera Farms
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chemmy Jones 21.1%THC
from Ladera Farms
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemmy Jones
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush 20.0%THC
from Ladera Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Extreme Cream 19.0%THC
from ORGrow
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Extreme Cream
Strain
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Christmas Cookies 21.3%THC
from ORGrow
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Presidential Kush 17.7%THC
from Contender Gardens
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$991 oz
In-store only
Gelato 33 14.4%THC
from Contender Gardens
14.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$1051 oz
In-store only
Good Luck 23.2%THC
from Contender Gardens
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$1051 oz
In-store only
Blue Bayou 20.6%THC
from Contender Gardens
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Bayou
Strain
$1051 oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake x Gelato 33 Shake 15.5%THC
from Contender Gardens
15.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$521 oz
In-store only
White Mac #11 23.0%THC
from Tranquil Forest
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$79¼ oz
In-store only
Florida Cookies 15.9%THC
from Tranquil Forest
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
D.O.Z. 22.2%THC
from Tranquil Forest
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittlez 24.8%THC
from Constellation Cannabis
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$302 g
In-store only
12345 ... 19