aaronleigh2 on March 18, 2019

The atmosphere is nice. The store is clean and very inviting inside. The only thing I don't like is going in there knowing what I want and then the clerks try to talk me into buying something else. Seems like the clerk are not very knowledgeable about the products either. A Bunch of millennials who don't know much about old school quality vs new school mass production. Looks don't necessarily mean a great time or good medicine. During the interview process you need to ask them what the difference is of pre 1999 bubba Kush versus today's bubba Kush??? If they can't tell you or did not know there was a difference you need to think twice about letting them run your store.