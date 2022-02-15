Ruben's Doobies is the premier cannabis dispensary of our region, and winner of numerous awards, including the top spot on the 2021 Leafly List for Alaska. Come on in and try the best products that Utqiagvik has to offer, including infused pre-rolls, live resin, premium flower, and a plethora of delicious and potent edible options. We keep FLWR PWR and other top brands in stock, to ensure that we have the most robust selection of cannabis products for shoppers in our area. Don't forget to come by on Fridays for our live music events, where all pre-rolls are discounted, and we bond as a community over the dulcet tones of Alaska's best pop punk weed-friendly garage bands. And on Tuesdays, we like to wear polka dots-- if you do too, you'll get added to our super exclusive loyalty program.