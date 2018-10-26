landjstar on January 3, 2020

What a refreshing change from the dry, stale products offered in Bandon. We gratefully 'discovered' S & S on a trip to coos bay and will definitely be back - the trip is so worth it to get fresh, quality flower and at a great savings over what we were paying too. The price, strain name, strength, etc is clearly printed on a big board and on each jar.... no straining to read the menu :) The sweetest budtender that helped with our selections is terpene knowledgeable to top it off. Wish you had a store in Bandon but you have our business until you do !