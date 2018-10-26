Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I call this "My Little Shop of Happiness". Good staff, good service, friendly atmosphere.
Doug
Jhm28
on December 1, 2018
This team is awesome! I have been coming here since I got my card and the service, quality and education about cannabis is outstanding. The customer service at both locations is excellent. Shout out to Matthew who has helped me out from day 1. Super grateful for these guys. :)
Whitegirl072115
on November 19, 2018
I really like it good selection nice friendly staff would recommend to others