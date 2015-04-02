Oort on September 18, 2016

I greatly enjoyed this dispensary while living in Northern Maine. The staff is very knowledgeable about the product that they have on hand and provided all of the information I needed. They have a pretty wide variety (22 different strains when I was last there), a variety of edibles, along with concentrates (dabs) oil pen cartridges, tinctures and tropicals. One of the best features about this dispensary is the fact that they deliver almost anywhere in the state. Prices are very good as well ($200- $250/Oz), I highly recommend checking then out, even if you don't live in the area.