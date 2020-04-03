158 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 55
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
New Med Card/ Renewal (Re-certification) Discount: Save $200 over 4 visits
Valid 3/27/2020 – 5/31/2020
Visit Sira Somerville within 60 days of receiving your medical card or re-certification and save $200 over the course of 4 visits with qualifying purchases of $150+! Deal valid for $50 off purchases of $150+ on each of your first four visits to Sira Somerville within 60 days of receiving your medical card or re-certification.
Limit 1 per customer per year. Discounts valid in Somerville only. Final order total must exceed $150 after discounts have been applied. Must present card at time of purchase. Sira Naturals reserves the right to discontinue or alter the terms of this promotion at any time. No cash value. Medical Cannabis Program sales only. Expires within 60 days of receiving medical card or re-certification.
New Med Card/ Renewal (Re-certification) Discount: Save $200 over 4 visits
Valid 3/27/2020 – 5/31/2020
Visit Sira Somerville within 60 days of receiving your medical card or re-certification and save $200 over the course of 4 visits with qualifying purchases of $150+! Deal valid for $50 off purchases of $150+ on each of your first four visits to Sira Somerville within 60 days of receiving your medical card or re-certification.
Limit 1 per customer per year. Discounts valid in Somerville only. Final order total must exceed $150 after discounts have been applied. Must present card at time of purchase. Sira Naturals reserves the right to discontinue or alter the terms of this promotion at any time. No cash value. Medical Cannabis Program sales only. Expires within 60 days of receiving medical card or re-certification.
All Products
Rosetta Stone
from Root 90
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Rosetta Stone
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
AK-47
from Sira Naturals Premium
16.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Root 90
21.31%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Triangle Kush
from Jimmy's Choice
20.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
88 G13 Hashplant
from Sira Naturals Prerolls
20.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
‘88 G13 Hashplant
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Nantucket Nuggets
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Ringo's Gift
from Sira Naturals Premium
0.49%
THC
12.28%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem D
from Sira Naturals Premium
19.64%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry
from Sira Naturals Top-Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Sira Naturals Top-Shelf
26.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Sira Naturals Premium
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
MAC1
from Jimmy's Choice
23.67%
THC
0.07%
CBD
MAC1
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
MTF
from Sira Naturals Premium
20.36%
THC
0.05%
CBD
MTF
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Hurkle
from Sira Naturals Premium
10.61%
THC
7.67%
CBD
Hurkle
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
3 Chems
from Sira Naturals Top-Shelf
28.54%
THC
0.07%
CBD
3 Chems
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Uptown Funk
from Root 90
19.43%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Uptown Funk
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mother of Grapes
from Sira Naturals Premium
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Root 90
20.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Kush
from Sira Naturals Premium
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Moonrocks - Indica
from E1 Labs
65.5%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Hybrid Boomstick 1g
from KYND
55.5%
THC
___
CBD
$250.45 g
In-store only
Sira Hybrid Moonrocks 1g
from E1 Labs
61.7%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Double Cream Terp Crystals 1g
from E1 Labs
94.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Double Cream
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Sira GG4 Terp Crystals 1g
from E1 Labs
94.4%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Cookies N' Cream Bubble Hash 1g
from E2 Labs
60.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Chem D Bubble Hash 1g
from E2 Labs
64.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Chem D
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Dosido #22 Bubble Hash 1g
from E2 Labs
65%
THC
0.1%
CBD
22
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Cheese Terp Crystals 1g
from E1 Labs
97.7%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Sativa Boomstick 1g
from KYND
46.9%
THC
___
CBD
$250.45 g
In-store only
Dank Commander Shatter 1g
from E1 Labs
82.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Dank Commander
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Strawberry Gelato Wax 1g
from E1 Labs
77.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Gelato
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Dragon Fruit Wax 1g
from E1 Labs
78.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Dragonfruit
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Belgian Milk Chocolate Bar
from Higher Delights
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
THC Cinnamon Tincture
from KYND
356.85mg
THC
0.55mg
CBD
Cinnamon
Strain
$60each
In-store only
No Flavor THC Tincture 900mg
from KYND
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
In-store only
Kanji Mixed Berry Fruit Bites 20pk
from Kanji Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Sira No Flavor 2:1 Tincture 300mg
from KYND
113.55mg
THC
214.6mg
CBD
No Flavor
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Highly Edible Sweet Sativa Fruit Pucks 250mg
from Highly Edible
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Sira Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
from Higher Delights
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Wicked Sour Watermelon Gummies 5mg 20pk
from Kanji Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
1234