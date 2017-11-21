Never.. ever... in ANY store have I been treated so rudely and crass by a manager. After they had given me the WRONG product I called them and in the process of trying to rectify the situation was abruptly, loudly (loud enough for my friend sitting across the room to stop and look up at me quizzically) and rudely told "SIR STOP SHOUTING"... I paused and said "I'm not-" she actually cuts me off..."SIR!!!" she shouts even louder.. "I'M TRYING TO HELP YOU. I CAN NOT HELP YOU IF YOUR SHOUTING" I said.. very calmly... "I'm not shouting ma'am.. you are..." she said I could come in and exchange it. I asked for her name and there was a long... pause... but she finally gave it. I did return promptly. I told her right there that I was much more upset over being accused of something I didn't do than the mistake THEY made by giving me the wrong product which cost me MORE money to exchange... I live a distance away. All she would say was "Sorry for the mistake" coolly with out looking at me. I told her I came to have my Anxieties alleviated not exacerbated. I was getting even more upset. At this point she finally looked at me and said "SIR do you want me to fix this or not?!" I was dumbfounded... NEVER been treated like this anywhere... I was shaking and furious. What I wanted was no hassles and NOT being accused of something I DID NOT DO and a SINCERE apology!!! I was offered water by another employee. She said without looking at me that she would be giving me a discount on my NEXT visit... I told her to keep it . I would NOT be back!!!! On my way out I hear her saying " I'm so sorry for his behavior... " I walk back in, she's talking to another customer that had been standing at the register next to me. Making eye contact... sincerely apologizing... NOW if she had just done that with ME in the FIRST place... this would be a POSITIVE review...