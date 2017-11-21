dispensary
Medical
AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Somerville (Med)
Somerville, MA
4.1(144 reviews)
144 Reviews of AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Somerville (Med)
4.1(144)
write a review
4.1
Quality
4.2
Service
4.2
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
L........4
November 21, 2017
This place is TRASH I drove about an hour to SAGE NATURALS and they didn’t have SHIT in stock after the menu on the website said otherwise i will not be going back for the false advertisement
Q........r
January 13, 2018
Friendly, knowledgeable staff. Variety selection on the menu appears excellent, esp. CBD strains. However, supply seems erratic, with poor selection of purchase sizes per variety. Also, I learned the hard way on my second visit that the daily menu posted on website is NOT accurate, which is terrible customer service, esp. considering the substantial challenge of traffic and parking here for car travelers. This is a business with a customer base of people with medical needs, some very serious. It would seem like the very least consideration to save them a trip whenever possible by posting an accurate menu, OR including a disclaimer that it is likely inaccurate.
t........n
May 25, 2019
Leaving sira is very uncomfortable feeling like someone could be waiting at the exit where there is no cameras or security is not very good.
m........d
December 15, 2020
This place has an unprofessional, cruel staff. I was harassed beyond belief yesterday by an employee for his amusement. It lasted for about two minutes in a confined space and was one of the most ridiculing moments I have ever experienced. Picking on someone with a disability is not funny or cute, it is horrid. Your staff should be reassessed and trained or fired. You are a medical facility not a bar. Please hire people who uphold state regulations.
t........2
July 5, 2018
Never.. ever... in ANY store have I been treated so rudely and crass by a manager. After they had given me the WRONG product I called them and in the process of trying to rectify the situation was abruptly, loudly (loud enough for my friend sitting across the room to stop and look up at me quizzically) and rudely told "SIR STOP SHOUTING"... I paused and said "I'm not-" she actually cuts me off..."SIR!!!" she shouts even louder.. "I'M TRYING TO HELP YOU. I CAN NOT HELP YOU IF YOUR SHOUTING" I said.. very calmly... "I'm not shouting ma'am.. you are..." she said I could come in and exchange it. I asked for her name and there was a long... pause... but she finally gave it. I did return promptly. I told her right there that I was much more upset over being accused of something I didn't do than the mistake THEY made by giving me the wrong product which cost me MORE money to exchange... I live a distance away. All she would say was "Sorry for the mistake" coolly with out looking at me. I told her I came to have my Anxieties alleviated not exacerbated. I was getting even more upset. At this point she finally looked at me and said "SIR do you want me to fix this or not?!" I was dumbfounded... NEVER been treated like this anywhere... I was shaking and furious. What I wanted was no hassles and NOT being accused of something I DID NOT DO and a SINCERE apology!!! I was offered water by another employee. She said without looking at me that she would be giving me a discount on my NEXT visit... I told her to keep it . I would NOT be back!!!! On my way out I hear her saying " I'm so sorry for his behavior... " I walk back in, she's talking to another customer that had been standing at the register next to me. Making eye contact... sincerely apologizing... NOW if she had just done that with ME in the FIRST place... this would be a POSITIVE review...
b........2
July 22, 2020
Sira is just not the place anymore. They force you to get your temperature read & in order to do so the security guard has to get closer than 6 feet. Also, there has been research that temperature readings are inaccurate. The security guards are super rude. In addition, their pick up system is terrible. There is usually a long line for pick up orders and in order to go inside you have to make an appt. It would be 1000x better if you could just order ahead of time and go inside. Liberty is a much better dispensary. There are even ex-sira employees that work there!
T........n
August 5, 2020
Absolutley DISGUSTING HOW THEY TREAT PATIENTS! ITS PLASTERD EVERYWHERE THAT THEY CLOSE AT 8PM! DRIVE 40 MINUTES TO GET MY MEDICINE AND CALLED TO CONFIRM MY ORDER WITH THE GENTLEMEN WORKING 8/4/2020 BETWEEN 7PM AND 8PM! WAS TOLD I CANT COME INTO THE STORE PAST 730 UNLESS I HAVE AN APPOINTMENT IN WHICH I WAS TOLD TO PULL OVER AND GO ONLINE AND PLACE AN ORDER PER AGENT ON THE PHONE... SHOW UP 15 MINUTES BEFORE THEY CLOSE AND FROM THE GET THE FRONT DESK LADY WAS RUDE AND IGNORANT MAKING SMART REMARKS TO ME ABOUT MY ESTIMATED TIME OF PLACEMENT OF THE ORDER! ARGUED UNTIL 10PM WHILE 2 OTHER PEOPLE WERE ABLE TO COME GET THEIR MEDICINE BUT NOT SURE HOW IF THE LAST APPOINTMENT IS AT 745! WILL BE FILING A COMPLAINT WITH THE CCC! I WILL ASSURE EVERYONE I serve as an advocate will NOT RETURN TO THIS ESTABLISHMENT! AGAIN ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR!!!
G........4
October 15, 2017
I loved my first visit here, the flower was great and the staff was really friendly
K........2
December 26, 2017
wish I could give more than 5 stars!! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ very friendly polite and I was helped through the whole process. i will be back for sure.
m........e
August 30, 2019
This is a fabulous dispensary, no doubt about it. The weed here is among the best that I've come across in MA, which is why I'm a regular customer. I'm knocking off a point because of the ridiculous prices on their edibles. The caramels cost 25.00 each. Considering how really easy it is to make weed caramels yourself, I think this is crazy. It's not that hard; it takes a bit of math, which isn't hard, to make sure you get your dosing right per gram of weed you are decarbing & turning into weed butter. There are recipes for weed caramels & youtube videos also. I'm mostly thinking of the really sick patients who just cannot afford those kinds of prices. I over 100 caramels (25 mg each) out of 70.00 of weed. Heads up. Stay happy!
P........s
March 10, 2019
I spend a lot of money here and I'm an actual patient, so my review will be sincere. It seems the upcoming recreational business opportunity has become the prime focus of Sira, not the patients. Sira is notorious for inconsistency on the menu and very dry flower, but now they took off 1g bags and bubble hash due to the recreational business for some reason. stuck with flower that is so dry and simply not a great selection. No refunds, no points and no actual patient care because the products are substandard.
e........8
August 25, 2018
I normally have fun going to Sira, everyone used to be friendly. I will never go back to this location. There is a new associate named LYNN. She and another associate were making fun of the city of LYNN (in a bad way and of poor taste). She ruined my experience and was screaming at me. There are so many other dispensaries to go to, I won't be going back to this one. I was at Patriot Care earlier today and will leave them the amazing review they deserve. Sira 👎
J........7
August 18, 2020
Professionally grown mold. Don’t work at the growing facility unless you like being taken advantage of and working with mold constantly.
G........1
April 3, 2019
Complete waste of time. Employees are miserable. No thank you
A........9
March 11, 2019
Accessibility to this location sucks because there was no parking, and it's in a dark, creepy basement! The staff of all dudes, was a bunch of miserable people who clearly didn't want to be there! Will be trying the Cambridge location next, if it's a similar experience, I definitely wont be returning to Sira Naturals again!!
b........r
February 20, 2020
Warning, you're going to get ripped off! This is supposed to be a medical dispensary, but they decided to raise prices and charge for different tiers. There's no evidence in the THC % that these strains are any better than some of the lower priced offerings. They've just become greedy with no consideration of the patients who are supposed be buying medicine. Medicine! I am surprised legally they can do this, but Mass regulations are pathetic when it comes to the cannabis program in general. Bottom line is they care about profits, not people, no different from raising the price of insulin for those who need. Do yourself a favor and go some place else.
B........3
May 21, 2018
I’m pretty sure I won’t be the only one to feel this way but I was reading on the website how they took away “Strain if he week” and replaced it with “Deal of the week”. Which suck because people come in to buy flowers when they see strains of the week. We don’t want no diluted temp that barely ever works. I’m sorry but this is very upsetting. I come to guy for your flowers and because you guys have good deals on the flowers so this is heartbreaking
m........w
February 26, 2020
So let's start with the positive. The customer service I received at this location was warm, friendly, and knowledgeable. If everything else about this place was good as well, I would go out of my way to shop here. That said, this is some of the worst product I have tried. I got two different vape carts. The budtender recommended I try one of their (more expensive) terp sauce cartridges. I paid $65 for the weakest cartridge I have ever purchased. I literally took 15 hits off the cart and was barely high. The other one I purchased was the cheaper option--$55. Ironically, the cheaper one was stronger but again, had to take like 15 hits to get high and the high lasted for about an hour or so. In general, carts from Apothca, NETA, Mayflower, Revolutionary usually get me high at 5 hits. And the high usually lasts at least 2 hours. Not sure what they are doing differently but they have no business charging more for substandard product. I also bought the "900 mg" tincture and really wonder who does their testing. I took them for their word and believed it was 3mg a drop but wouldn't you know it? My reg dose that I use once a week or so all of a sudden was way too weak and I needed twice as much as usual to feel the same effects. Now maybe this is all coincidence and these particular strains vibed with my system differently than expected. But what are the odds that this has happened to all 3 products I purchased from the same place? I really wish there was state mandated testing for THC quantities etc bc I suspect this dispensary is playing fast and loose with the underregulated market. Too bad! Enjoy my money-- you aren't getting any more of it.
s........4
January 20, 2021
I used to make a monthly trip but ever since the Prices went to $55 -$60 an 1/8 with very little lower priced flower it seems like a they are not considering the medical customers who can spend that much on a 1/8th. Out of all the Dispensarys I have been to Sira has raised the prices To the max.....really to bad. Check out Liberty in Summerville they have not raised the prices.
M........l
November 2, 2019
Sira Somerville Sticky Sundae (by Heirloom): 5 Stars This is some of the best overall flower I have smoked in a while! Hands down my favorite of the three Sundae Driver Crosses that I have tried from Sira/Heirloom. The clear headed Sundae Driver meets the resin-oozing GG#4 to create this Indica-dominant delight. This pre-roll provided one of the most balanced head/body highs I have experienced. The GG#4 contributed a heavy euphoria and body buzz while not overpowering the lighter cerebral effects of the Sundae genetics! A great option for pain and anxiety, but be careful if you aren’t a regular consumer. This strain isn’t messing around!
m........4
October 29, 2017
So it a little bit of a travel not bad of a ride. The only thing that was difficult was parking other than that everything about this place is amazing
d........d
May 2, 2018
whent back because i was around the area, not the greatest. should of just stopped elsewhere
C........Z
March 8, 2020
'Top shelf' -- C'mon Sira. I loved you in 2017. These new marketing gimmicks are off-putting.
F........0
June 26, 2020
well last week i did a doorsidw pickup so i had to use my debit card they say 3.00 fee ok cool make my purchase they charge me 6.50 in fees call they say call my bank bank says its sira ok whatever let it go now for today i go back with an appt so i can pay with cash had a good deal root 90 flower and sira premium flower mix and match for 120 so ok root 90 uptown funk cool on there site says the thc is 22.3 % thc for the premium tangie so i get 3 eights of that since they dont show you the bottle i come hone find out the tangiee is only 15.5 % this place never responds on fb so yea ill post here mabye they will reach out and make things good if not rev clinic in cambridge can take my money instead