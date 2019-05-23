s........r
Beautiful store and attentive workers. They’ve got great deals on concentrates plus some accessories I haven’t seen in the other stores I’ve been to.
I’ve only been to a couple of dispensaries so far since getting my medical card, but I don’t feel like I need to visit any others. This place is home. Everyone is super nice and knowledgeable, the building is warm and welcoming, awesome decor, looks professional and unique. Only gripe, not a complaint, is I wish they updated their menu more on here, I like to have somewhat of a game plan before going in. I’ve lived in the surrounding neighborhood for over 15 years and it’s such a perfect fit, love this place!
This dispensary is everything you want in a dispensary. Experience from start to finish. Great staff, amazing product through and through and extremely nice accessories. They have an entire floor that can be shopped by anyone without a MMJ card also. Those products are so nice too! I highly recommend Sage Wellness to all my fellow Okies! You will not be disappointed!
Awesome environment, space is easy to get around in a wheelchair, Great parking. Very friendly staff, knowledgeable and able to explain dabbing and other concentrates. The owners are very experienced and seem to enjoy interacting with customers.