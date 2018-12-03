J........h on June 3, 2019

I’ve only been to a couple of dispensaries so far since getting my medical card, but I don’t feel like I need to visit any others. This place is home. Everyone is super nice and knowledgeable, the building is warm and welcoming, awesome decor, looks professional and unique. Only gripe, not a complaint, is I wish they updated their menu more on here, I like to have somewhat of a game plan before going in. I’ve lived in the surrounding neighborhood for over 15 years and it’s such a perfect fit, love this place!