My neighborhood dispensary. Goid deals, convenient.
pakalolo702
on February 7, 2019
since getting my medical license when it became available I've been coming to this place great neighborhood dispensary!
Georgieeboo1
on February 7, 2019
Great best yet come to Sahara wellness get ur mind right!!!!
PLUKY702
on February 7, 2019
Great service nd selecrion ,
jtkrym
on February 7, 2019
I love it best in town
Gbreeze56
on February 7, 2019
great dispensary!
MARY42021
on January 10, 2019
great selection of green life. where is all the bakers batch?? I cant seem to find it any where anymore...
Dispensary said:
We currently have Miss X and Strawberry Cough Baker's Batches! Thank you for your awesome feedback!
Principessabella82
on November 6, 2018
Beautiful, literally a diamond in the rough. The area it's located in is shady as hell, even in broad daylight, but as soon as you step inside..... wow, it is a breath of fresh air. It looks like a mini day spa inside, from the beautiful flooring, right down to the soothing music being played. The customer service was on point. All my questions were answered. Will I be back? Yes!!
VRiot33
on September 29, 2018
Thank you so much for helping my mom out you guys
Ashley6969
on August 15, 2018
I really like this place. The atmosphere is excellent, the taff wonderful and very knowledgeable. My first time there I was nervous, but the staff put me at ease. They have fantastic products, everything I'd ever need to buy!