Principessabella82 on November 6, 2018

Beautiful, literally a diamond in the rough. The area it's located in is shady as hell, even in broad daylight, but as soon as you step inside..... wow, it is a breath of fresh air. It looks like a mini day spa inside, from the beautiful flooring, right down to the soothing music being played. The customer service was on point. All my questions were answered. Will I be back? Yes!!