5 Reviews of Salmon River Collective
c........a
September 5, 2022
My husband went in here for the first time, with a budget in mind, and found the staff to be friendly and knowledgeable. The product for the price point is excellent. They made sure we were able to get what we came for, and we will definitely come back.
N........8
May 18, 2022
Great customer service. In and out convenience. Got orchid batteries that are very well priced
_........d
May 18, 2022
Really great and knowledgeable staff. Good selection and prices, great spot and really convenient.
S........0
May 18, 2022
Amazing budetenders! The budtender that helped me was very sweet and spoke Spanish fluently which made me feel comfortable. Very knowledgeable & I love the amount of products that they carry. Lots of products I haven’t seen anywhere else.
s........m
May 16, 2022
Amazing new dispensary close to Spirit Mt Casino! Good Prices.. Easy on and off the highway. This is now My new Fire SPOT to grab Fire Bud on the way to the Coast!! Def coming again. Staff was HOT! :)