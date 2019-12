Kthorn66 on November 9, 2019

The entire staff is awesome!! Drove all the way there from Vacation to get my favorite strain of flower , purple obeah! 🤘🏼 Come to find out the internet was down and we waited and the entire time we waited the staff did nothing but put their heads together to try to find a solution and they sure made that happen!!! Gave me a great deal for being a first time customer and being patient and I would recommend this dispensary!! The entire staff is friendly , professional, and very very educational! Thank you soo much for making sure I left happy with my meds! Will be returning! The manager Trey is AWESOME!!