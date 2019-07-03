Lonestar71
Great place
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Great place
Well worth traveling to. Everyone is very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful. Their debit machine was not working yesterday and I called today before going back to purchase more to see if it was working. It was. But it went down again while on my way. Very pleasantly surprised that they called me to say the machine was out of order again giving me time to find an ATM. A+++
I’ve been to a few different dispensaries in the past, but Sanctuary has stood out to me as the most comfortable one to visit. The people there are beneficial, and I never feel ashamed about asking a question. They always have the answers and explain things with perfect clarity. The selection of product is also very exciting. I will always recommend Sanctuary Medicinals to anyone and everyone.
Great staff. Comfortable atmosphere. Good selection.
When I'm financially struggling and get a half gram of sauce that looks practically empty and stuck to the cover I'm very disappointed. I never usually write negative reviews but I went to your store on a major budget and this happens something needs to be addressed. I would have brought it back but you have shorter hours on sundays and I would not make it back in time. Also I'm completely out of medication so I have to use the very little I received. Very upset.
Wonderful location. Easy to get too. Right off route 1. Plenty of parking. Very nice staff. Great quality product. Everything is on display and you can see and smell it all. Cornbread and blissful wizard are both wonderful. Great place. Beats all local medical dispensaries in my opinion. I look forward to coming back!!
I love this place! The product are awesome and so are the staff!
Excellent location, easy to find, friendly staff, great flower and edibles, looking forward to more flower strains!
Prices tooo high. If there edibles test higher they charge more money that’s BS. But if it tests lower the price stays the same. Also prices sometimes don’t match up so expect to pay more for what you get never less.
Love this dispensary. Nice selection, a GREAT group of extremely helpful employees, friendly atmosphere. They want to help me, not just sell me things. I’m clearly a medical patient (as this is medical only, no recreational) so they really go out of there way to let me know what helps me most and they haven’t steered me wrong yet and I’ve been many times. They really earned this review.