bristewart321 on November 3, 2019

When I'm financially struggling and get a half gram of sauce that looks practically empty and stuck to the cover I'm very disappointed. I never usually write negative reviews but I went to your store on a major budget and this happens something needs to be addressed. I would have brought it back but you have shorter hours on sundays and I would not make it back in time. Also I'm completely out of medication so I have to use the very little I received. Very upset.