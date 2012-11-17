Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great place. Good product selection and extremely knowledgeable staff
Hoppier1
on July 24, 2019
My order was half correct, only got 1/2 ounce Northern Lights and 1/2 ounce Triangle Kush! Supposed to be 1 ounce Northern Lights. Ordered via Leafly, didnt double check until i got home 1 hr away. Bummed...
Mikerosie
on July 17, 2019
Awesome as always
Scribble0330
on June 23, 2019
Perfect experience from start to finish
Austinexp
on June 11, 2019
They have the best stock of products in Town. Reasonably priced, friendly and helpful. What more can you ask for in a top notch dispensary.
420710Dab
on June 6, 2019
miss the med side
Longboarding1828
on June 2, 2019
very professional and satisfying products
Natdave
on May 29, 2019
I’ve been coming here for a few years now. It’s always a good/easy experience.
AZ_dispensary_agent
on September 24, 2018
Friendly, helpful, knowledgeable staff. Great deals on juicy buds.
bakedwithpride
on September 1, 2018
We always get bad service here, tonight it was a guy named Al. We come because the prices on edibles aren’t bad and they are open until 10 some nights. I hate having to “excuse” the service for the product.