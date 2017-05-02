Sativa Sisters is a great new place I found in Clarkston, WA. The workers are very helpful and know the products that they are selling and have great prices on their Flowers, and good deals on their Oil, wax, & shatter. They have a great selection of treats and a cool coffee shop in the store. For new people in the area they go by everyday different deals for your needs Monday-Sunday. Also cause I'm a Tribal enrolled member they give a discount for all different Tribal natives. #Yakama #NezPerce