So my first trip into this lovely establishment was right near the day they opened. I looked around and decided on a concentrate that day but they looked pretty barebones at the time. Trip 2 down and i was blown away. The TV's were being installed and everyone is always just so friendly. My third visit was with a friend for shatterday, He got some good concentrates to get him through and i noticed that the expanding is not done. After much careful consideration this is my new favorite place and i really just love everything about your wonderful shop.