I used to really enjoy coming here. The last few times I’ve been in the customer service has been TERRIBLE. Unfriendly, unwelcoming employees. Treat me as though I’m an idiot. Didn’t give me my discounts that they say they have. I was not happy about that. Act like they don’t even want to help you. I highly recommend you do not go here. I know I won’t be going back. There are plenty of other places on Trent to stop in.