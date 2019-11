deedledum on March 12, 2018

Trendy and hip inside. I went in at just about closing and they were still really happy to help me. Found some Grandaddy purple by Phat Panda, which turns out to be my favorite, and it wasn’t listed on the app so it was a really nice surprise. She also gave me a choice between 2 of the grams and educated me on how to choose the best one. 10/10 recommend, and I will definitely be coming back again.