OlgaSF on October 1, 2018

I've used SAVA to order my medical cannabis several times now and really enjoy their professional service. They have always been a pleasure to deal with. I've had to call them with questions a couple of times and they have always been professional and courteous. The person who does their deliveries has also always been great. I love that I can choose the two hour window for delivery and they text me when they're a couple of minutes away. I highly recommend SAVA and know I will continue to use them too.