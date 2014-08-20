tract
The only Family owned & operated shop as far as I know and the type people you would want as neighbors. I am a Medical patient thrown into the 502 thang. Now that time has gone by with recreational shops, after 2+ years of evaluation and comparative shopping at 12 different shops I now use the owner operated SavageTHC exclusively. Encompassing a total inventory abbe to treat 3 severe medical conditions ( mine ) as well as the old school hippie desires that occur. Budget oz’s , FLAVOR, great grams 1to 1 cbc/thc and others things to promote health well being and Peace all from nice People in a warm environment . I have never endorsed any other shop. Peace