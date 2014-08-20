kaymckinley1854 on December 14, 2015

This place is awesome. I've been to many rec shops thru the state and these guys are great. They carried strands that I wasn't able to find at any of the shops by where I live so that was exciting. The staff was very friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful. They didn't try to push a strand on me that wasn't what I was looking for or interested in( I get that a lot ). Only down fall is that their menu isn't posted online but it's so worth checking out. I don't know when I'll be back in that part of the state but I can't wait to visit this cool little shop out in the middle of nowhere again.