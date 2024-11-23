About this dispensary
Seaside Cannabis Company
The Cape's award-winning cannabis "deli" , Seaside Cannabis Company is an award-winning cannabis experience, making it cape cod’s premier cannabis retail destination with in-store features such as: - The Flower Market - a “deli-style” experience. See and smell the product, learn about the strains, and choose the buds you like the most - Product Purpose Showcase - thoughtfully featuring products by their effect, for easy exploration fromSleep & Relaxation, Relief & Recovery to Happy & Fun.. - COLD Cannabis Beverages - shop the Cape’s largest selection of “beach-ready” cannabis Let our expert and passionate staff guide you on your exploration of thoughtfully-curated products, showcased by their purpose. Cold beverages, fresh cannabis flower, and tasty edibles.