Glittervoice
I love this place. Its been my favorite dispensary for about 2 years, their deals are awesome and they have pretty good stuff. Take a chance with those ridiculously cheap prerolls, you won’t regret it.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
I love this place. Its been my favorite dispensary for about 2 years, their deals are awesome and they have pretty good stuff. Take a chance with those ridiculously cheap prerolls, you won’t regret it.
horrible doesn’t except vertical IDs, so unfair for someone lives out of the state that’s 21 and over but can’t go in but I’m allowed to go in clubs and bars but just not dispensary.
I'll never go back ever again their security guard is trash. My buddy's and I are fed up dealing with that asshole 1 star would do zero stars if I could
Best spot in town. I commute from Los Angeles to hit this spot (I kid 😁).Great deals and knowledgeable staff that makes sure you are comfortable and properly informed about any products that they offer. Don't be lame, support your local shop and get your bootayy down yhere ASAP.
I love how the cases are laid out with Product Name, Info, cost etc. very helpful
peoples was very nice and price was great!!!
This store is dark and scary. The lighting isn't any better than the ones on Leafly. I turned on my heel to leave within 30 seconds. The cannabis seems... standard.
Excellent Customer Service !!! Prices that keep us happy, healthy and Well stocked!!
The only place I can afford to get as high as I want
I live in Shoreline and we have some great cannabis stores but it is worth the drive south down Aurora a few miles to visit Seattle Tonics because not only do they have the products I like at the best prices, their personnel from security guard at the door to their budtenders behind the counter always provide stellar customer service. Today, as an example, I emailed Mike to ask if something was in stock and he answered within minutes which was much appreciated. Then when I got to the store, the items I wanted were close by so they didn't have to look in the back which saved some time. After paying for my products, I asked budtender Julian his opinion on the best quality vape pens and cartridges in the store. What I liked the best was not only his capable knowledge of the products but he didn't try to hurry me out the door after making my purchase. I've seen some of the negative reviews on Yelp with this store and, quite honestly, they are hard to believe because this store has always gone the extra mile for me and they are one of the best. P.S. I have recommended friends to Seattle Tonics and they tell me this store is the only place they go now.