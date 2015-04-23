mikeinshorelinewa on October 5, 2018

I live in Shoreline and we have some great cannabis stores but it is worth the drive south down Aurora a few miles to visit Seattle Tonics because not only do they have the products I like at the best prices, their personnel from security guard at the door to their budtenders behind the counter always provide stellar customer service. Today, as an example, I emailed Mike to ask if something was in stock and he answered within minutes which was much appreciated. Then when I got to the store, the items I wanted were close by so they didn't have to look in the back which saved some time. After paying for my products, I asked budtender Julian his opinion on the best quality vape pens and cartridges in the store. What I liked the best was not only his capable knowledge of the products but he didn't try to hurry me out the door after making my purchase. I've seen some of the negative reviews on Yelp with this store and, quite honestly, they are hard to believe because this store has always gone the extra mile for me and they are one of the best. P.S. I have recommended friends to Seattle Tonics and they tell me this store is the only place they go now.